Pak-China Centre To Deepen Pakistan's Linkages With SCO Countries Inaugurated In Qingdao, China

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 03:07 PM

Pakistan-China Centre aimed at deepening Pakistan's linkages with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states especially China in diverse fields of cooperation was inaugurated in Jiaozhou District, Qingdao, China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) ::Pakistan-China Centre aimed at deepening Pakistan's linkages with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states especially China in diverse fields of cooperation was inaugurated in Jiaozhou District, Qingdao, China.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque and, Party Secretary of Jaiozhou District, Qingdao and Director General of Shanghai Cooperation Organization Demonstration Area (SCODA), Liu Jianjun jointly inaugurated the center on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Ambassador highlighted that since becoming SCO's member in June 2017, Pakistan has been closely coordinating with all SCO member countries for the attainment of common objectives.

He underscored that establishment of Pakistan-China Centre at the SCODA marked a major step towards Pakistan's closer integration with the member countries in multifaceted areas of cooperation including bilateral trade, investment, sports, people-to-people exchanges and two-way tourism.

Ambassador Haque also expressed optimism that Pakistan-China heralded the beginning of a new phase of cooperation between Pakistan and Qingdao in areas of common interests.

He thanked the Government of Qingdao for its continued support for the establishment of the Centre.

