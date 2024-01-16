Open Menu

Pak National Tahseen Sayed Appointed Albanian NEC Member

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2024 | 09:19 PM

Pak national Tahseen Sayed appointed Albanian NEC member

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has appointed Pakistani national Tahseen Sayed as member of the National Economic Council (NEC), the highest economic policy and advisory forum of Albania

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has appointed Pakistani national Tahseen Sayed as member of the National Economic Council (NEC), the highest economic policy and advisory forum of Albania.

Ms Sayed joins the NEC, headed by headed by the prime minister,

as an international economic expert, a news release said.

The NEC's membership includes senior government ministers, the largest private sector taxpayers in the country, representatives of business organizations and external economic experts, including reputable academics from Germany and Harvard University in the United States.

The NEC - established by law in 2014 - is the forum, where dialogue and consultations take place between the Albanian government and the private sector.

Ms Sayed, a seasoned development professional, has served in leadership roles with the World Bank in South Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America and the Caribbean. Prior to her retirement, she was the senior most Pakistani national in the World Bank.

She is currently an adviser to multilateral agencies on Pakistan’s development priorities. She is also Albania’s first Honorary Consul in Islamabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister World Bank Business Europe Germany Albania United States Albanian From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Tobacco use shrinking despite industry efforts: WH ..

Tobacco use shrinking despite industry efforts: WHO

10 minutes ago
 Minister invites Qatari investors to invest in Kar ..

Minister invites Qatari investors to invest in Karachi

10 minutes ago
 IUB signs MoU to provide free education to out-of- ..

IUB signs MoU to provide free education to out-of-school children

19 minutes ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Pakistan Ord ..

28 minutes ago
 Ex-skipper Nida Dar part of Female Umpires inducti ..

Ex-skipper Nida Dar part of Female Umpires induction course

23 minutes ago
 Towering Zeeshan aims to bowl Pakistan to victory ..

Towering Zeeshan aims to bowl Pakistan to victory in the U19 World Cup

23 minutes ago
National Women T20 Tournament: Karachi, Lahore, Mu ..

National Women T20 Tournament: Karachi, Lahore, Multan victorious on 2nd day

17 minutes ago
 LESCO issues load management schedule for next two ..

LESCO issues load management schedule for next two days

17 minutes ago
 Will realme Note series give a tough competition t ..

Will realme Note series give a tough competition to Redmi Note series?

3 hours ago
 realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker ..

Realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker realme C67 for PKR 52,999/-

3 hours ago
 164 candidates to contest elections on two NA, fiv ..

164 candidates to contest elections on two NA, five PK seats from DI Khan

17 minutes ago
 From Anfield to Asian Cup for China's England-born ..

From Anfield to Asian Cup for China's England-born 'role model'

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan