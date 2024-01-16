Pak National Tahseen Sayed Appointed Albanian NEC Member
Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2024 | 09:19 PM
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has appointed Pakistani national Tahseen Sayed as member of the National Economic Council (NEC), the highest economic policy and advisory forum of Albania
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has appointed Pakistani national Tahseen Sayed as member of the National Economic Council (NEC), the highest economic policy and advisory forum of Albania.
Ms Sayed joins the NEC, headed by headed by the prime minister,
as an international economic expert, a news release said.
The NEC's membership includes senior government ministers, the largest private sector taxpayers in the country, representatives of business organizations and external economic experts, including reputable academics from Germany and Harvard University in the United States.
The NEC - established by law in 2014 - is the forum, where dialogue and consultations take place between the Albanian government and the private sector.
Ms Sayed, a seasoned development professional, has served in leadership roles with the World Bank in South Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America and the Caribbean. Prior to her retirement, she was the senior most Pakistani national in the World Bank.
She is currently an adviser to multilateral agencies on Pakistan’s development priorities. She is also Albania’s first Honorary Consul in Islamabad.
Recent Stories
Tobacco use shrinking despite industry efforts: WHO
Minister invites Qatari investors to invest in Karachi
IUB signs MoU to provide free education to out-of-school children
General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Pakistan Ord ..
Ex-skipper Nida Dar part of Female Umpires induction course
Towering Zeeshan aims to bowl Pakistan to victory in the U19 World Cup
National Women T20 Tournament: Karachi, Lahore, Multan victorious on 2nd day
LESCO issues load management schedule for next two days
Will realme Note series give a tough competition to Redmi Note series?
Realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker realme C67 for PKR 52,999/-
164 candidates to contest elections on two NA, five PK seats from DI Khan
From Anfield to Asian Cup for China's England-born 'role model'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister invites Qatari investors to invest in Karachi10 minutes ago
-
IUB signs MoU to provide free education to out-of-school children19 minutes ago
-
General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF ..28 minutes ago
-
Sindh School Education Dept to create data dashboard of out-of-school children36 minutes ago
-
Digital rights activist urges public awareness on fake news36 minutes ago
-
PTI founder, Bushra Bibi indicted in marriage case36 minutes ago
-
CTD arrests SRA associated suspect37 minutes ago
-
SAU to conduct 3 day international symposium, training workshop from Jan 1747 minutes ago
-
Cold wave continues to grip AJK, experts warn of more chilly days ahead47 minutes ago
-
Blend of tea and politics turns unique at Multani ‘Dhabas’ as mutes jump into election gossip47 minutes ago
-
Senate delegation explores collaborative opportunities during UK visit1 hour ago
-
LHC reserves verdict on bail plea of Wazirabad attack accused1 hour ago