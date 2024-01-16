Pak national Tahseen Sayed appointed Albanian NEC member

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has appointed Pakistani national Tahseen Sayed as member of the National Economic Council (NEC), the highest economic policy and advisory forum of Albania

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has appointed Pakistani national Tahseen Sayed as member of the National Economic Council (NEC), the highest economic policy and advisory forum of Albania.

Ms Sayed joins the NEC, headed by headed by the prime minister,

as an international economic expert, a news release said.

The NEC's membership includes senior government ministers, the largest private sector taxpayers in the country, representatives of business organizations and external economic experts, including reputable academics from Germany and Harvard University in the United States.

The NEC - established by law in 2014 - is the forum, where dialogue and consultations take place between the Albanian government and the private sector.

Ms Sayed, a seasoned development professional, has served in leadership roles with the World Bank in South Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America and the Caribbean. Prior to her retirement, she was the senior most Pakistani national in the World Bank.

She is currently an adviser to multilateral agencies on Pakistan’s development priorities. She is also Albania’s first Honorary Consul in Islamabad.