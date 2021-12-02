UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Academy Of Letter Organizes A Seminar, Mushaira

Pakistan Academy of Letter organizes a seminar, Mushaira

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letter (PAL) on Thursday organized a seminar on patriotism in Brahvi literature and milli Mushaira.

Eminent scholar Sultan Ahmad Shahwani presided over the seminar, While Dr Waheed Razak Sabir Sarpara was chief guest on the occasion, said a news release issued here.

PAL organized the event in connection with the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Pakistan.

Eminent scholars Hafiz Sarpara, Sikandar Brahvi and Nazir Shakir Brahvi shed light on the topic and apprised the participants with the importance of patriotism and also Brahvi language.

Chairman PAL Dr. Yousaf Khushk welcomed the participants. He highlighted Brahvi language and paid glowing tribute to the literary community.

He said Pakistan's regional languages played an important role in the development of the country, adding that Brahvi literature was full of patriotism.

On this occasion, the President of the ceremony thanked Dr. Yousuf Kushk saying that he was rendering valuable services for the promotion of language and literature.

He presented a comparative review of Brahvi, Sindhi, Punjabi and Persian languages and briefed the participants about the details of translations in Brahvi languages.

He also reviewed Brahvi literature by reciting selected poems from the poetry of Brahvi language poets Arif Zia, Tahira Jattak and Abdul Aziz Kurd.

He said regional languages played an important role in the overall development of the nation.

Nazir Shakir Brahvi from Shikarpur, said the language promoted the messages of love for country on every platform.

