Pakistan achieving stability due to policies of PTI: Azam Swati

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Senator Azam Khan Swati Wednesday said Pakistan was achieving stability because of the policies of the Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) government.

In a statement, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan forcefully raised the Kashmir issue before the world.

Due to efforts of the prime minister the disgraced face of India was exposed before the world, he added.

He said the leadership of Pakistan was in the hands of a sincere and honest leadership.

The minister said under the leadership of Imran Khan, the PTI would defeat the status quo, adding in the bye election in Mirpur, PTI would be successful. The elections of Mirpur would be reflective of the trust of the people on Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.