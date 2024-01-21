Open Menu

Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces Commences In Okara Garrison

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces commences in Okara Garrison

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) The joint military training of the Pakistan Army and Royal Saudi Land Forces organized by the Multan Corps commenced in Okara Garrison.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release on Sunday, the military forces of the two countries presented an exemplary military drill at the beginning of the joint training.

On this occasion, the national anthems of both countries were also played during the unveiling of the national flags. The Garrison Commander was the chief guest of the ceremony.

Through the joint training programme, the forces of both countries will have classroom sessions and the opportunity to hone their collective combat skills.

At the end of the opening ceremony, the Chief Guest presented badges of joint training to the officers and men of the forces of both countries.

