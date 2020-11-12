UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Assures Support To Egypt In Legal Battle On Blasphemous Caricatures

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 09:44 PM

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Thursday assured Pakistan's complete support to Egypt in its legal battle against France and the Charlie Hebdo magazine on publishing blasphemous caricatures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Thursday assured Pakistan's complete support to Egypt in its legal battle against France and the Charlie Hebdo magazine on publishing blasphemous caricatures.

Talking to Egyptian Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Tarek Dahroug, he said Pakistan hailed the decision of Grand Mufti of Jamia Al Azhar Ahmed Al Tayyeb of taking the matter to the International Court of Justice.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan had already called for a joint strategy by the Islamic countries to impede such blasphemous attempts in future.

The PM, he said, had also proposed for organizing a joint meeting of prominent leaders and scholars of Christian, Jewish and Muslim communities to discuss that the repeated blasphemy of sacred Islamic personalities was dangerous for the world peace and to devise a strategy for ensuring respect of the holy personalities of all religions.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would talk to the Grand Mufti on phone on the matter.

The Egyptian ambassador stressed on adopting a joint strategy by the Muslim world to stop such incidents. He thanked Pakistan on supporting Egypt on the issue.

