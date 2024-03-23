Pakistan Day celebrated with enthusiasm in Jhang

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Like other parts of the country, Pakistan Day was also celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm in Jhang district on Saturday.

Citizens offered prayers for the solidarity of Pakistan in mosques after Fajr prayers.

A seminar was held at Jinnah Hall, which was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Khurram Shahzad Bhatti, Assistant Commissioner Sarmad Hussain, district administration officers, lawyers, journalists, students and members of civil society.

Addressing the seminar, the ADC emphasized that March 23rd was a day to pledge to work for the solidarity and well-being of Pakistan. National unity is the solution to all problems, he said.

Assistant Commissioner Sarmad Hussain said that independence was a blessing and it was imperative for everyone to work together to maintain it.

Following the seminar, a rally led by ADC and the Assistant Commissioner was taken out in Jhang.