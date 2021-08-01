UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Declared Cheapest Country To Live In: Farrukh Habib

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday said that Pakistan has been ranked cheapest country to live in by the World Population Review in its annual report about the "cost of living for countries in 2021".

In a series of tweets, he said the report showed that the country's cost of living was 18.58 with 225.19 million population, followed by Afghanistan and India where the cost of living was 24.51 and 25.14 with population of 39.835 million and 1.39 billion, respectively.

The minister said the cost of living in Uzbekistan was 30.

25, 30.69 in Nepal, 31.75 in Nigeria, 38.72 in Vietnam, 39.46 in Malaysia and 42.64 in Brazil.

He said the most expensive countries to live in were Cayman Islands and Bermuda where the cost of living was 141.64 and 138.22, respectively.

The cost of living in Switzerland was 122.67, while Norway had 104.49, he added.

Farrukh said the metrics used by the international organization to determine cost of living in each country included rent index, purchasing power, consumer price and grocery indices.

