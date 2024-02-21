Open Menu

Pakistan Desires JVs, Partnerships With Foreign Firms For Economic Uplift: President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that Pakistan desired to build mutually beneficial partnerships with foreign firms by building joint ventures and attracting foreign investment in multiple sectors.

He in a meeting with a delegation of Miracle Saltworks Collective Inc, a USA-based salt mining and processing company here, said Pakistan was fully focused on boosting its exports to improve its economic condition.

In the meeting, the president was briefed about the company's performance in salt mining, processing and marketing.

President Alvi said that Pakistan could make value addition to its slat products through better processing, packaging and marketing.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to facilitate the investors, he appreciated Miracle Saltworks Collective Inc for its investment in Pakistan as well as its joint venture agreement with Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation.

The delegation members apprised the president of the potential of Pakistan's salt mines to earn foreign exchange, adding that Pakistan was the only country rich with quality and mineral salt that was also high in quality and low in price.

The delegation viewed that Pakistan could take advantage of the huge salt market across the world by ensuring value addition through responsible mining, processing and marketing.

It was told that the company would invest in the salt mining sector of Pakistan and would utilise modern technology for mining and processing to ensure minimum wastage during the processes.

President Alvi also emphasised the promotion of environment-friendly and responsible mining in the country.

