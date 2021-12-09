UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Emphasizing On Utilization Of Indigenous Renewable Energy Resources: Hammad

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 06:54 PM

Minister for Energy Muhammad Hammad Azhar on Thursday said Pakistan was emphasizing on utilization of indigenous, renewables and environmentally clean energy generation resources

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Muhammad Hammad Azhar on Thursday said Pakistan was emphasizing on utilization of indigenous, renewables and environmentally clean energy generation resources.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Senior Vice President Operation, International Finance Corporation (IFC) Ms. Stephanie von Friedeburg, said a press release.

While highlighting the initiatives taken in the power sector, the minister informed that Pakistan was endeavoring to increase the share of renewable energy in the national grid and making a transition from a single buyer market to whole electricity market which would encourage private sector participation and investments in the power Sector.

In this regards, the Policy of Energy Wheeling was at final stage, he mentioned.

He said Pakistan had designed energy policy to achieve the objectives of energy security, affordability of electricity, availability to all, environmental protection, sustainable development, social equity and mitigation of climate change.

He further added that the government had planned to enhance to the capacity of transmission system from 24000 MW to 30000 MW during next two years.

The head of delegation Staphanie von Friedeburg quoted that Pakistan had made great achievement in power sector reforms and assured that IFC would continue its technical and financial support for successfully completion of ongoing and upcoming projects.

