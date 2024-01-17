Open Menu

Pakistan, Jordan Agree To Realize Significant Potential In All Domains Of Defence Cooperation

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 17, 2024 | 04:51 PM

Pakistan, Jordan agree to realize significant potential in all domains of defence cooperation

Anwar Ali Hyder highlighted the scope of cooperation in defence industry particularly through co-production and sharing of expertise in defence technology.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2024) Pakistan and Jordan have agreed to realize significant potential in all domains of defence cooperation including military training, security and defence industry.

The understanding to this effect came at a meeting between Defence Minister Lt Gen (Retired) Anwar Ali Hyder and Jordanian Ambassador to Pakistan Dr.

Maen Khreasat in Rawalpindi today.

Anwar Ali Hyder highlighted the scope of cooperation in defence industry particularly through co-production and sharing of expertise in defence technology.

He said the defence industries of both the countries can collaborate by sharing research and development.

Related Topics

Pakistan Defence Minister Technology Rawalpindi Anwar Ali All Industry

Recent Stories

Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people inju ..

Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people injured

2 hours ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspa ..

Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspace by Iran

3 hours ago
 PM vows to provide conducive environment to privat ..

PM vows to provide conducive environment to private sector to flourish businesse ..

3 hours ago
 Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with ..

Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket

4 hours ago
 Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back s ..

Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery

4 hours ago
 New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run vict ..

New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Widespread fog forces closure of major highways ac ..

Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas

17 hours ago
 Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka

Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka

17 hours ago
 Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media cam ..

Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges

17 hours ago
 OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational co ..

OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan