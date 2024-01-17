Pakistan, Jordan agree to realize significant potential in all domains of defence cooperation

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2024) Pakistan and Jordan have agreed to realize significant potential in all domains of defence cooperation including military training, security and defence industry.

The understanding to this effect came at a meeting between Defence Minister Lt Gen (Retired) Anwar Ali Hyder and Jordanian Ambassador to Pakistan Dr.

Maen Khreasat in Rawalpindi today.

Anwar Ali Hyder highlighted the scope of cooperation in defence industry particularly through co-production and sharing of expertise in defence technology.

He said the defence industries of both the countries can collaborate by sharing research and development.