- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Pakistan, Jordan agree to realize significant potential in all domains of defence cooperation
Pakistan, Jordan Agree To Realize Significant Potential In All Domains Of Defence Cooperation
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 17, 2024 | 04:51 PM
Anwar Ali Hyder highlighted the scope of cooperation in defence industry particularly through co-production and sharing of expertise in defence technology.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2024) Pakistan and Jordan have agreed to realize significant potential in all domains of defence cooperation including military training, security and defence industry.
The understanding to this effect came at a meeting between Defence Minister Lt Gen (Retired) Anwar Ali Hyder and Jordanian Ambassador to Pakistan Dr.
Maen Khreasat in Rawalpindi today.
Anwar Ali Hyder highlighted the scope of cooperation in defence industry particularly through co-production and sharing of expertise in defence technology.
He said the defence industries of both the countries can collaborate by sharing research and development.
Recent Stories
Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people injured
Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspace by Iran
PM vows to provide conducive environment to private sector to flourish businesse ..
Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket
Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery
New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024
Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka
Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges
OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-encroachment operation conducted at Tank4 minutes ago
-
Two suspects shot dead in police encounter5 minutes ago
-
Airspace Violation: Pakistan decides to recall ambassador from Iran, suspend all high level visits5 minutes ago
-
3-member dacoits gang busted15 minutes ago
-
Defence minister highlights defence cooperation scope with Jordanian envoy15 minutes ago
-
Scores of masses register for 4th edition of Islamabad Marathon24 minutes ago
-
AJK President rejects India’s objection over British HC’s visit to AJK24 minutes ago
-
DRO for strict implementation on election code of conduct25 minutes ago
-
Election Quiz Contest announced for young voters34 minutes ago
-
JUI-F leader highlights women’s role in elections35 minutes ago
-
Effective measures afoot to overcome loadshedding: Pesco’ official45 minutes ago
-
PM for equitable opportunities to all to benefit from modern technology45 minutes ago