Pakistan launches 'Pakistan Sustainable Food System Dashboard'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :In order to transform Pakistan's Food Systems to address food security challenges, the Government of Pakistan in collaboration with the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) Monday launched the "Pakistan Subnational Food Systems Dashboard".

In this regard, Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), Ministry of National Food Security & Research (M/o NFS&R) and GAIN hosted the inauguration ceremony of the Pakistan Subnational Food Systems Dashboard (PSFSD), said press release.

Pakistan Subnational Food Systems Dashboard is built upon the global Food Systems Dashboard through collaborative efforts between GAIN, FAO, Johns Hopkins University, and the Columbia Climate school at Columbia University.

The event showcased the Government of Pakistan's high-level political ownership for strengthening Pakistan's food systems transformation process.

The event was inaugurated by Captain (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood, Federal Secretary, Ministry of National Food Security & Research (M/o NFS&R) of the Food Systems Secretariat at PARC, which will now house the Pakistan Subnational Food Systems Dashboard (PSFSD).

Federal Secretary, Captain (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood highlighted the importance of authentic data for the formulation of public polices and the programmes.

He appreciated the role of Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) and the other partners including FAO, Johns Hopkins University, and the Columbia Climate School for their wonderful support for the establishment of Pakistan Food System dash board and he appreciated PARC's technical role in hosting the dashboard and scaling this up.

In his welcome speech Chairman, PARC, Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali apprised the efforts of all stakeholders and development partners especially GAIN, FAO and WFP for their contribution in developing this prototype Subnational Food System Dashboard.

Country Director GAIN, Farrah Naz highlighted the importance of data and ensured GAIN support in future policy review and formulation, she also appraised the PARC leadership in taking forward Pakistan dashboard.. Country leadership from FAO, WFP, and GAIN provided technical insights on Pakistan's research gap and data collection challenges, and the opportunities ahead for transformative policymaking which enhances food security, builds climate resilience, and brings economic prosperity.

The Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) is working closely with the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), the Ministry of National Food Security & Research to support the Government of Pakistan's efforts to strengthen the food systems transformation process and ensure improved access and availability of safe and nutritious food.

The Pakistan Subnational Food Systems Dashboard holds the potential to track the progress and accountability of action plans that support food systems transformation, support policymakers in strengthening the country's policy landscape, and ultimately benefit people at risk of hunger, malnutrition, economic and climate shocks, and environmental degradation.