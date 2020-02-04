UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, Malaysia Sign Extradition Treaty

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 12:03 PM

Pakistan, Malaysia sign extradition treaty

Pakistan and Malaysia on Tuesday signed a Treaty of Extradition as part of a cooperative law enforcement process between the two countries

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan and Malaysia on Tuesday signed a Treaty of Extradition as part of a cooperative law enforcement process between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Malaysia's Law Ministerb Liew Vui Keong inked the Treaty at a ceremony witnessed by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammed, at the PM Office, Putrajaya.

Malaysian premier Mahathir at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Imran Khan said the Treaty "reinforced positive momentum in bilateral relationship by enhancing security and transnational crime cooperation.

" "Any criminal, may it a terrorist or an ordinary criminal, having committed crime in Malaysia and trying to hide in other country with which we have extradition, will not be able to get refuge," he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan termed the signed Treaty an important milestone in cooperation with Malaysian in law enforcement sector.

He mentioned that a wanted Pakistani criminal involved in a number of murders was extradited from Malaysia even before the signing of Treaty.

