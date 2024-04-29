- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Pakistan, Malaysia to hold JMC this year to study markets, explore economic opportunities
Pakistan, Malaysia To Hold JMC This Year To Study Markets, Explore Economic Opportunities
Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2024 | 07:11 PM
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday met with Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan in which they reviewed the broad range of relations with a special focus on enhancing trade and investment ties
RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday met with Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan in which they reviewed the broad range of relations with a special focus on enhancing trade and investment ties.
In the meeting held on the sidelines of the Special Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) being held here, two sides agreed to hold the next round of Joint Ministerial Commission meeting in Islamabad during the year.
In the Joint Ministerial Commission meeting, the two sides will study the markets and take full advantage of the opportunities offered in various sectors for tangible economic outcomes, according to a press release.
Regular high-level contacts provide a leadership-driven impetus to bilateral trade and investment relations. In this backdrop, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dar invited the Malaysian foreign minister to undertake a visit to Pakistan, which he accepted.
Discussing the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the two sides emphasized the immediate cessation of hostilities and called for providing urgent humanitarian relief to Palestinians.
They also underscored closer cooperation within the framework of OIC for finding a peaceful and durable solution to the Palestinian question.
Recent Stories
07 day anti-polio drive launches in Khairpur
Dr Mumtaz calls for strengthening NDMA, PDMA to tackle climate changes issues
Anti-polio campaign kicks off in 30 district of Balochistan
China strongly condemns perpetrators of atrocity in Gaza
Top Pak athletes to feature in 8th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship
Week-long anti-polio campaign inaugurated in RWP
Police launch 24/7 drive-through facility: SSP
SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 22 per cent
3rd polio drive of 2024 starts
Scotland's first minister Yousaf quits after a year
ADF presents aquaculture investment opportunities at Barcelona Seafood Expo
Two bootleggers held with imported wine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
07 day anti-polio drive launches in Khairpur35 minutes ago
-
Dr Mumtaz calls for strengthening NDMA, PDMA to tackle climate changes issues35 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign kicks off in 30 district of Balochistan37 minutes ago
-
Week-long anti-polio campaign inaugurated in RWP37 minutes ago
-
Police launch 24/7 drive-through facility: SSP37 minutes ago
-
3rd polio drive of 2024 starts49 minutes ago
-
Walk for children rights53 minutes ago
-
Two bootleggers held with imported wine53 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews anti dengue measures53 minutes ago
-
POGEE-2024 showcases new global technologies for Oil, Gas & Power53 minutes ago
-
Ministry unveils innovations to enhance Hajj facilities, introduces short-term package: Secy56 minutes ago
-
Najmi Alam meets Bilawal, Faryal Talpur56 minutes ago