UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Navy Conducts Bilateral Exercises With Japan, Oman, Russia, US Navies

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

Pakistan Navy conducts bilateral exercises with Japan, Oman, Russia, US navies

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Navy on Monday conducted bilateral naval exercises with the naval forces of Japan, Oman, Russia and the United States to enhance interoperability and augment collaborative efforts for ensuring regional maritime security.

Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) ALAMGIR with embarked helicopter participated in bilateral exercises with Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force Ship ARIAKE, Royal Oman Navy Ship KHASSAB, Russian Federation Navy Ships STOIKY and KOLA and United States Navy Ship JOHN PAUL JONES in Gulf of Aden and North Arabian Sea.

Exercises were aimed to enhance interoperability and augment collaborative efforts to ensuring maritime security in the region, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

PNS ALAMGIR is presently deployed to undertake Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) in Gulf of Aden and North Arabian Sea.

These patrols were conducted as Pakistan Navy initiative to contribute towards regional maritime security and to support international efforts against the menace of maritime terrorism, piracy and narco-arms smuggling.

Pakistan Navy remained committed to play role in ensuring maritime safety and security in the region.

The ongoing RMSP deployment and participation in bilateral exercises by PNS ALAMGIR were testimony of Pakistan Navy resolve to ensure peace and order at sea while maintaining close relations with friendly navies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Navy Russia Oman Aden Japan United States Alamgir

Recent Stories

Realme inaugurates its first brand store in Karach ..

5 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed warns of terrorism threat

8 minutes ago

PTCL celebrates International Women’s Day 2021

10 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on ele ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority&#039;s webinar highlights h ..

11 minutes ago

FNC Speaker discuss parliamentary cooperation with ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.