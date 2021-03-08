Pakistan Navy conducts bilateral exercises with Japan, Oman, Russia, US navies

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Navy on Monday conducted bilateral naval exercises with the naval forces of Japan, Oman, Russia and the United States to enhance interoperability and augment collaborative efforts for ensuring regional maritime security.

Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) ALAMGIR with embarked helicopter participated in bilateral exercises with Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force Ship ARIAKE, Royal Oman Navy Ship KHASSAB, Russian Federation Navy Ships STOIKY and KOLA and United States Navy Ship JOHN PAUL JONES in Gulf of Aden and North Arabian Sea.

Exercises were aimed to enhance interoperability and augment collaborative efforts to ensuring maritime security in the region, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

PNS ALAMGIR is presently deployed to undertake Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) in Gulf of Aden and North Arabian Sea.

These patrols were conducted as Pakistan Navy initiative to contribute towards regional maritime security and to support international efforts against the menace of maritime terrorism, piracy and narco-arms smuggling.

Pakistan Navy remained committed to play role in ensuring maritime safety and security in the region.

The ongoing RMSP deployment and participation in bilateral exercises by PNS ALAMGIR were testimony of Pakistan Navy resolve to ensure peace and order at sea while maintaining close relations with friendly navies.