Pakistan Navy, PMSA And Collectorate Of Customs Enforcement Seized 1450 Kg Of Drugs At Sea

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023) Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Collectorate of Customs Enforcement seized 1450 Kg narcotics in a joint intelligence based counter narcotics operation in North Arabian Sea.

During the successful joint operation, security forces apprehended largest amount of narco in-terms of quantity that included 586 Kg of Ice crystal and 864 Kg of heroin.

The seized narco is valued approximately Rs 15 Billion in International market. The arrested smugglers and drug cache handed over to Custom authorities for legal proceedings.

The successful joint anti-narcotics operation by Pakistan Navy, PMSA and Customs enforcement reaffirm resolve to deny illegal activities in maritime zones of Pakistan and to synergize efforts of Maritime Law Enforcement Agencies in ensuring security of our waters.