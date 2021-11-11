UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Railways Sign Agreement To Execute RABTA Project

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 07:39 PM

Pakistan Railways sign agreement to execute RABTA project

Pakistan Railways Thursday signed an agreement to implement its Railway Automated Booking and Travel Assistance (RABTA) project as per vision of the Federal Minister for Railways to enhance efficiency of the Railways through use of technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways Thursday signed an agreement to implement its Railway Automated Booking and travel Assistance (RABTA) project as per vision of the Federal Minister for Railways to enhance efficiency of the Railways through use of technology.

The agreement has been signed with a joint venture of M/s Easyway and M/s Norinco, said a news release issued here.

RABTA is an initiative of Pakistan Railways towards enhanced Customer Facilitation by using an Artificial Intelligence based approach.

The partnership agreement was signed by Mr. Azam Ghafoor, Director IT, Pakistan Railways and Mr. Zhidan Wu from M/s Easyway.

Secretary, Ministry of Railways on the auspicious occasion expressed his appreciation for the cooperation of Chinese firm to implement the project which will be implemented by incurring zero cost to Railways.

Pakistan Railways will get a fair share in ticket price, freight, and value-added services.

The project will be executed under Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) mode for ten (10) years, and it is the largest IT based project under public private partnership mode in Pakistan.

RABTA is a step towards better Customer Relationship Management (CRM).

Rather than having to locate, book, and pay for each mode of transportation separately, RABTA platform will let customers plan and book door-to-door journeys using a single interface. Customers can check train status, choose seats, purchase tickets, order car rental, meals and refreshments, book hotel.

Customers can book tickets through multiple platforms including mobile application, website, ticket agents, e-banking, reservation offices, vending machines, and handheld devices.

RABTA system comprises of various components including centralized call centre, complaint system, locomotive tracking and incident reporting, revenue and accounting system, freight and parcel booking system, data center, third party agreements, business intelligence and reporting system.

RABTA will enable customers to book freight and parcels in few clicks.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Zhidan Wu, M/s Easyway appreciated Pakistan Railways for this much-needed initiative that will make ticket purchase more convenient and user friendly. Customers can enjoy smooth and hustle free end to end journey experience by using the single platform of RABTA.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Business Mobile China Hotel Car Price From Agreement Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Govt departments directed to make plantation campa ..

Govt departments directed to make plantation campaign successful

31 seconds ago
 DC Torghar launches Rubella, Measles vaccination d ..

DC Torghar launches Rubella, Measles vaccination drive

34 seconds ago
 OICCI recommends bold policy measures for energy s ..

OICCI recommends bold policy measures for energy sector reform

36 seconds ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 281 points to close ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 281 points to close at 46,348 11 Nov 2021

13 minutes ago
 Gold prices rise Rs3300 to Rs 129,100 per tola 11 ..

Gold prices rise Rs3300 to Rs 129,100 per tola 11 Nov 2021

13 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 107679 cusecs water

IRSA releases 107679 cusecs water

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.