Pakistan Wants To Strengthen Ties With Vietnam In Trade, Tourism: Foreign Secy

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 11:32 PM

Pakistan wants to strengthen ties with Vietnam in trade, tourism: Foreign Secy

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Wednesday said Pakistan wanted to further deepen bilateral cooperation with Vietnam in the areas of trade, investment, culture and tourism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Wednesday said Pakistan wanted to further deepen bilateral cooperation with Vietnam in the areas of trade, investment, culture and tourism.

The Foreign Secretary expressed these views as he received Vietnam's ambassador Hoang Kim, who paid a farewell call on him here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Secretary lauded the valuable contribution of the outgoing ambassador towards strengthening Pak-Vietnam relations during his stay in Pakistan.

