Pakistani Students Are Most Frequent Recipients Of Indonesian Scholarships

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2023 | 08:36 PM

The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia organized a gathering for the recipients of Indonesian scholarships, including the cultural exchange non-degree program of Dharmasiswa scholarships

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia organized a gathering for the recipients of Indonesian scholarships, including the cultural exchange non-degree program of Dharmasiswa scholarships.

The event served as an exceptional platform to honor academic excellence and facilitate students as they embark on their academic journey to Indonesia, said a press statement issued here on Tuesday.

Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan Adam Tugio expressed his heartfelt congratulations to the scholarship awardees.

He stated that Pakistan currently has the highest number of Indonesian scholarships in various categories. More than 140 Pakistani students were granted fully funded scholarships in many world's leading universities in Indonesia.

"The keen interest of applicants from Pakistan in continuing their higher studies in Indonesia testifies to the growing bilateral academic linkages and spirit of friendship between Indonesia and Pakistan", added Tugio.

Addressing the awardees, the Envoy underscored the importance of Dharmasiswa programs as it provides an excellent opportunity for the students to cultivate a deeper understanding of the rich and diverse culture of Indonesia. "Upon completing your education, you will play a more constructive role as a cultural ambassador of both nations", stated Tugio.

The gathering was also attended by several alumni of previous scholarship programs who engaged in meaningful interactions with the fresh participants by sharing their experiences of living and studying in Indonesia.

A KNB Alumni, Muhammad Zalkifal shared his experience that studying at Bogor Agriculture Institute or IPB which has one the best research labs on agriculture in the world. "It was so enriching, and has given lifetime opportunity for me to learn from research experts and excel in my field", he added. Following the completion of his master's degree in IPB, Moh. Zalkifal will pursue a doctorate degree at universities in the UK.

The event concluded with a Q&A session allowing scholarship recipients to raise queries and concerns, ultimately facilitating a smoother transition into their educational endeavors which was followed by a memorable group photograph capturing the shared enthusiasm and determination of the scholarship recipients and alumni.

The Indonesian government and some best universities offer fully-funded scholarships on an annual basis to Pakistani students to pursue higher education in science and social science. Interested applicants are encouraged to check the Embassy's website and its social media.

