Pakistani women fully support Kashmiri Women leadership, struggling for freedom: FJWU

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ):To commemorate the "International Women's Day" the Students Affairs Office of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) on Monday organized a seminar entitled "Women in Leadership: Achieving an equal future in a Covid-19 World.

Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization, Mushaal Hussain Malik, Regional Operations Head, First Women Bank, Rozina Raja and Additional Deputy Commissioner, Abdullah Mehmood attended the seminar.

Mushaal Hussain Malik addressing the participants talked about the challenges and resilience being shown by the Women Leadership in Kashmir.

She highlighted the current situation in the Indian-held Kashmir and informed that unfortunately, humiliation of women has been used as an instrument of war by Indian security forces in the Indian-occupied Kashmir and the international community should take appropriate measures to provide help to the Kashmiri women.

Thousands of Kashmiri women have been widowed or their husbands have been missing for their sin of having a dream of free land. The children have been orphaned by the Indian forces or living lives in fear of never seeing them again.

She urged the students to stand with Kashmiri women to support their struggle for their right of self-determination.

M. Abdullah Mehmood said that economic empowerment is the real empowerment and freedom and women should get education to be independent in real terms.

He was of the view that women should come forward in every field of life. He further informed about the new initiative of multi sectoral policy taken by the Punjab government in ensuring the women participation in leadership and decision making.

Speaking on the occasion, Rozina Raja said that this seminar is an effort to celebrate the tremendous abilities of women around the world in shaping an equal future for all of us and especially the way they fought and recovered from the COVID 19.

Pakistani women bring diversity of thoughts, experience and behaviour in the country which are a critical component of corporate success, she added.

Earlier, in her welcome note, Dr. Saima Hamid, highlighted the history and significance of the International Women's Day. She said the world has made unprecedented advances, but no country can achieve gender equality without the sound investment and strategic planning in women development.

She said that investment in women education will bring a change in the society and in the long run it will be beneficial for the country's overall economic development.

She highlighted and appreciated efforts of Faculty and students of FJWU during COVID 19 and how successfully they adopted eLearning and played a significant role in the continuation of academic activities at campus.

She also highlighted the challenges faced by women during pandemic and presented the empirical evidence which proved that women leaders have done a better job than men during this crisis. Women leaders turned out to be better innovators, stress managers, decision makers in many fields, she added.

She also appreciated the struggles of Kashmiri women in their fight for freedom.

Shahla Tabassum Head of Department Gender Studies in her online session talked about the abilities of women such as leadership, team building, risk taking and flexibility. She thanked all the members and the VC in initiating this much needed seminar in FJWU.