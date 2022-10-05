Pakistan,Kazakhstan agree to focus on cooperation in energy sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan and Kazakhstan on Wednesday agreed an agreement to focus cooperation in the energy sector.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik and Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin, said a news release.

Dr. Musadik appreciated the brotherly relations and long-standing people-to-people affinity.

He further remarked that Pakistan can benefit greatly from the huge energy reserves of Kazakhstan.

"Not only the immediate energy demands of Pakistan can be met but also Pakistan can serve as a gateway via Gwadar to the energy products of Kazakhstan and be a partner in the global energy trade" he added.

Ambassador agreed with the idea of the minister and said that it would be mutually beneficial for both countries.

Kazakhstan and Pakistan have huge trade potential, he said and add that last year the bilateral trade amounted to $ 200 million.

The envoy said, "Kazakhstan is very close to signing the transit trade agreement with Pakistan. Kazakhstan has huge oil, gas and coal reserves that provide a great opportunity to enhance energy partnership."Minister assured complete assistance on energy cooperation and stressed that Pakistan is open to new energy corridors.