Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan's economic trajectory and presence of the enormous natural resources offered immense potential for the investment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan's economic trajectory and presence of the enormous natural resources offered immense potential for the investment.

In a meeting with Chairperson of Dogan Holdings Begumhan Dogan Faralyali who called him at Davos, on the sidelines of WEF Annual Meeting 2020 on Thursday, the prime minister said the government had embarked upon a reforms agenda to facilitate investors.

Dogan Holdings is one of the largest Turkish conglomerates operating in energy, media, industry, trade, insurance and tourism sectors.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Ambassador at Large on Investments Ali Jehangir Siddiqui, Permanent Representative to the UN at Geneva Ambassador Khalil Hashmi also attended the meeting, said a PM Office press release.

The prime minister reiterated his government's commitment to provide all possible support to the investors for establishing their businesses.

Dogan Faralyali appreciated Pakistan's reform agenda and expressed the desire to explore various potential sectors for investment.