Palestine and Kashmir two sides of the same coin, world urged to intervene

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Hurriyat organizations have expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people and strongly condemned the Israeli terrorism in Gaza.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC leader Masroor Abbas, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopore, Yasmeen Raja, Zamrooda Habib, Maulana Musaib Nadvi, Prof Zubari and Umar Mughal said, just like in occupied Kashmir, Muslims in Palestine are also subjected to harsh treatment, mosques are desecrated and violence is inflicted upon the innocent people.

Like Israel, India has also unleashed a new wave of grave human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The leaders said that the international community must take notice of the plight of Kashmiris and Palestinians who are victims at the hands of the aggressors India and Israel.

While strongly condemning Israeli terrorism, they demanded the Organization of Islamic Cooperation play its role in resolving the disputes over Kashmir and Palestine. They emphasized that considering the military aggression in the disputed areas and the deprivation of basic rights of Kashmiris and Palestinians, it is necessary to resolve these issues for world peace and prosperity.

The leaders expressed solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians and appealed to Muslims all over the world to fully support the Kashmiri and Palestinian people who are victims of Indian and Israeli terrorism.