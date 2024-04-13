Open Menu

Parliamentarian Visits Child Protection Bureau Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Parliamentarian visits Child Protection Bureau Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Parliamentarian, Sadiaa Muzaffar has visited Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Bahawalpur and spent a time with the children living there.

According to a press release issued here, Member, Punjab Assembly, Saadia Muzaffar has visited Child Protection and Welfare Bureau here and spent a time with the children living there.

She distributed gifts among the children.

She was accorded a warm welcome by Incharge, Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, Bahawalpur, Noshaba Malik.

Advocate, Bilal Malik, Director, Social Wlefare, Sehar Siddique, Deputy Director, Social Welfare, Muhammad Ishtiaque and other officials were present.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Single-tier structure and high taxes: the recipe t ..

Single-tier structure and high taxes: the recipe to curb cigarette consumption

26 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 April 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

2 days ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

2 days ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

3 days ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

3 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

3 days ago
 PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan