Parliamentarian visits Child Protection Bureau Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Parliamentarian, Sadiaa Muzaffar has visited Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Bahawalpur and spent a time with the children living there.

She distributed gifts among the children.

She was accorded a warm welcome by Incharge, Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, Bahawalpur, Noshaba Malik.

Advocate, Bilal Malik, Director, Social Wlefare, Sehar Siddique, Deputy Director, Social Welfare, Muhammad Ishtiaque and other officials were present.