Parliamentarians call on Chief Minister

Members of the Punjab Assembly on Friday called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office

The parliamentarians apprised him about their constituency-related problems whereas the chief minister issued directions for the resolution of problems.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said the government was aimed to serve people, adding that the past governments worked to achieve their personal agendas and problems of the common man were ignored.

Usman Buzdar maintained that the steps taken by the PTI government for improving the living standard of the common man were unprecedented.

Those who called on the chief minister included Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi, Ijaz Alam, Muhammad Ajmal Cheema, Sahibzada Muhammad Ghazeen Abbasi, Muhammad Muneeb Sultan Cheema, Mahinder Paal Singh, Fida Hussain and others.