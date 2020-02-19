Parliamentarians from Gujranwala call on Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting of MNAs and MPAs from the Gujranwala division here on Wednesday and reviewed progress on development schemes in the division

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting of MNAs and MPAs from the Gujranwala division here on Wednesday and reviewed progress on development schemes in the division.

Development schemes in Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Narowal and Sialkot districts were discussed during the meeting besides proposals for the inclusion of new projects in the next annual development programme.

The chief minister issued directions for the solution of constituency-related problems while parliamentarians presented their proposals about new development schemes.

Addressing the participants, the chief minister reiterated that assembly members were his companions and coordination with them would produce the best results, he added.

The scope of model police stations would be enhanced.

He said Hafizabad university project would be included in the next ADP.

He directed to improve cleanliness situation in Gujrat and added that construction of Mandi Bahauddin-Kharian Road would be done on priority.

The chief minister said that funds would be provided for education, healthcare and clean drinking water schemes in consultation with assembly members. Funds would be provided for the repair and maintenance of Gujranwala Division roads.

Provincial ministers Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, Muhammad Akhlaque, Muhammad Rizwan, MNAs, including Syed Faiz-ul-Hassan, Haji Imtiaz Ahmad Chaudhary, Ch. Shaukat Ali Bhatti, MPAs Saleem Sarwar Jora, Mian Muhammad Akhtar Hayyat, Ch. Liaqat Ali, Muhammad Arshad Chaudhary, Muhammad Tariq Tarrar, Sajid Ahmad Khan, Gulraiz Afzal Gondal, Muhammad Mamoon Tarrar,Chief Whip Syed Abbas Ali Shah, Chief Secretary, IG Police, SMBR, Commissionerand secretaries concerned attended the meeting.