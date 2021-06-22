UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parliamentarians Honored For Efforts To Protect Chitral Women From Fake Marriages

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 07:00 PM

Parliamentarians honored for efforts to protect Chitral women from fake marriages

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minority Affairs,Wazir Zada Tuesday gave traditional caps to women parliamentarians for their efforts to stop exploitation of women in Chitral.

CM's aide said that citizenry of Chitral were appreciating the efforts of provincial assembly, female parliamentarians and Speaker for highlighting ordeal of Chitrali women and passing resolution from the assembly to protect their rights and stop marriages that were fake and without consent of females.

It is pertinent to mention here that after enactment of legislation the persons seeking marriage with Chitrali women have to acquire special permission from family head, area elders and police authorities. They would also present character certificates prior to marriage.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Minority Provincial Assembly Marriage Chitral Women Family From

Recent Stories

SBA opens registration for 40th SIBF Awards

41 minutes ago

New DHA Services available on DubaiNow app

56 minutes ago

Emirates ramps up operations over summer to serve ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law establishing Dubai ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah Crown Prince reviews Fujairah Environment ..

1 hour ago

SEC issues decision to establish Sharjah Vocationa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.