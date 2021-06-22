Parliamentarians honored for efforts to protect Chitral women from fake marriages

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minority Affairs,Wazir Zada Tuesday gave traditional caps to women parliamentarians for their efforts to stop exploitation of women in Chitral.

CM's aide said that citizenry of Chitral were appreciating the efforts of provincial assembly, female parliamentarians and Speaker for highlighting ordeal of Chitrali women and passing resolution from the assembly to protect their rights and stop marriages that were fake and without consent of females.

It is pertinent to mention here that after enactment of legislation the persons seeking marriage with Chitrali women have to acquire special permission from family head, area elders and police authorities. They would also present character certificates prior to marriage.