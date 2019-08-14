UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast With Chances Of Isolated Thunderstorm, Rain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 10:30 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast with chances of isolated thunderstorm, rain

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) ::The local Met office forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of isolated thunderstorm and rain for the city and its suburb area during next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 36.8 degree centigrade and 28.7 degree centigrade, respectively.

The humidity was recorded 75 percent at 8 am and 52 percent at 5 pm.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

