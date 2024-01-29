Passenger Train Derails In Attock
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The railway traffic between the Attock-Mianwali section was halted for around three hours as four bogies of a passenger train derailed near Jhamat railway station in the Jand town of Attock in the early hours of Monday, railway authorities confirmed.
Controller, rail traffic, Divisional Headquarters Peshawar, when contacted, confirmed that the Attock bound passenger train 201 Up coming from Mari Indus derails near Jhamat railway station in the Jand town of Attock as the wheel of the bogie has developed some problems which resulted in derailment and no loss or injury was reported.
Sources said that four bogies of the train left the site and passengers were accommodated in three other bogies which left for Attock.
After the incident, railway authorities dispatched a relief train from the Kundian railway station of Mianwali to the site.
