UrduPoint.com

PDMA Balochistan Expedites Relief Activities In Flood, Snow Affected Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2022 | 07:20 PM

PDMA Balochistan expedites relief activities in flood, snow affected areas

QUETTA, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan has expedited its relief and rescue activities in the flood and snow-affected areas of the province to ensure proper rehabilitation facilities and minimize damage in emergency situations.

The PDMA Balochistan in collaboration with other authorities concerned was carrying out relief operations to protect precious lives and properties in snow and rain hit areas of Kanmehtarzai, Ziarat, Muslim Bagh, Kalat, Mastung, Quetta and Makran Division.

Talking to APP on Sunday, an official of PDMA said that the Authority was providing all necessary assistance to the victims of heavy rain and snow hit areas of the province. He said the officials of PDMA timely responded on local administration and DDMA's demand and dispatched relief items including 400 plastic mats, 628 kitchen set, 400 charpoy, 1,600 quilts, 600 solar light, 2,200 tarpaulin plastic and others items to the people of areas mostly affected by flood and snowfall. "However, damages will be shared timely after completion of initial damage assessment report," he added.

The departments concerned including Rescue 1122, Health, Revenue, Police, Livestock and others were directed to remain on alert during this period, he said.

He added that heavy snowfall in the areas of Ziarat, Kanmehtarzai and Muslim Bagh choked the major thoroughfares causing heavy traffic jams. However, heavy machinery was deployed that helped to evacuate vehicles stuck in the snow, the PDMA official said.

"Roads are now clear and open for light vehicles whereas PDMA and Levies teams are spraying de-icing salt to ensure unimpeded traffic flow," he added.

He informed that the affected families were also being provided food, blankets, and medicine.

He also advised people, particularly tourists, to avoid unnecessary travel in snowbound and landslide-prone areas during the prevailing weather conditions and observe caution as roads were slippery.

He said the provincial emergency center at PDMA office Quetta is working round the clock and directed to coordinate with local administration and other departments concerned for timely response.

395/778C:umr/P:umr/L:hum/E:hum/I:abk/R:abk

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Quetta Police Snow Flood Vehicles Traffic Alert Kalat Mastung Ziarat Bagh Rescue 1122 Sunday Muslim All Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

11 hours ago
 US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

19 hours ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

19 hours ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

19 hours ago
 NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death ..

NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death of brother

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.