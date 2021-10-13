PDMA holds seminar on climate change at Shiringal University

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDAMA) on Wednesday arranged a seminar to tackle the effects of climate change at Shaheed Benazir University Shiringal in Upper Dir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDAMA) on Wednesday arranged a seminar to tackle the effects of climate change at Shaheed Benazir University Shiringal in Upper Dir.

Spokesman for PDMA said the seminar was attended by officers from PDMA, GLOF-II UNDP, officials from district administration and large number students.

The speakers at the seminar highlighted that importance of tree plantation and other waste management measures to tackle the effects of global climate change.

Director PDMA said the climate change was not only affecting the human lives but also shedding negative impact on economic activities. He said Pakistan was facing the effects of climate change continuously since the first two decades of the 21st century.

However, he said with continued efforts of various public institutions and awareness creating functions people were being sensitized on this core issue and some tangible measures were taken to minimize the effects of climate change in the region.

He said today's seminar was part of the efforts to inform people regarding this man-made situation and steps to tackle its effects on human lives. By planting maximum number of trees, he said we could add our share in tackling the effects of climate change.

Prior to the function mock exercise of fire extinguishing and rescuing people were also performed by the Rescue 1122 and GLOF-II staff.