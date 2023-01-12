UrduPoint.com

PDMA Releases Fund For Affectees Of Zarb-e-Azb

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2023 | 09:28 PM

PDMA releases fund for affectees of Zarb-e-Azb

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has released fund of Rs 361.2 million for providing cash assistance and ration to North Waziristan affectees of Operation Zarb-e-Azb

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has released fund of Rs 361.2 million for providing cash assistance and ration to North Waziristan affectees of Operation Zarb-e-Azb.

According to a press release issued by Director General PDMA, Ashraf Hussain here on Thursday, about 18000 registered and verified affectees would receive their share through SIM card messaging within two days.

It was said that the released amount was 101th installment of funds for the affectees of Zarb-e-Azb.

The affectees also include about 10,000 families who have been returned from Afghanistan through Ghulam Khan Border, and their verification has been completed by NADRA.

The affected families are given the amount of Rs 12000 as financial assistance and Rs 8000 for ration.

About 18000 families of Tehsil Datta Khel, North Waziristan have not returned while more than 100,000 families have been rehabilitated.

Related Topics

Afghanistan North Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Border From Share Million

Recent Stories

PM, UAE Vice President discuss bilateral ties

PM, UAE Vice President discuss bilateral ties

19 minutes ago
 DUPHAT 2023 concludes with commercial deals worth ..

DUPHAT 2023 concludes with commercial deals worth over AED6.12 billion

31 minutes ago
 Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police receives 3rd ..

Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police receives 3rd place winning team

31 minutes ago
 China Welcomes Papua New Guinea's Decision to Clos ..

China Welcomes Papua New Guinea's Decision to Close Trade Office in Taiwan - Min ..

15 minutes ago
 Number of Democrats Who Identify as 'Liberal' Reac ..

Number of Democrats Who Identify as 'Liberal' Reaches Record High - Poll

15 minutes ago
 Expenditures needed to be reduced to cope with fin ..

Expenditures needed to be reduced to cope with financial difficulties: CJP

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.