PDMA releases fund for affectees of Zarb-e-Azb

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has released fund of Rs 361.2 million for providing cash assistance and ration to North Waziristan affectees of Operation Zarb-e-Azb.

According to a press release issued by Director General PDMA, Ashraf Hussain here on Thursday, about 18000 registered and verified affectees would receive their share through SIM card messaging within two days.

It was said that the released amount was 101th installment of funds for the affectees of Zarb-e-Azb.

The affectees also include about 10,000 families who have been returned from Afghanistan through Ghulam Khan Border, and their verification has been completed by NADRA.

The affected families are given the amount of Rs 12000 as financial assistance and Rs 8000 for ration.

About 18000 families of Tehsil Datta Khel, North Waziristan have not returned while more than 100,000 families have been rehabilitated.