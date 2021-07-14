PDMA releases Rs 115m for affected families of NW, Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday released Rs 115 million under the head of monthly ration assistance for all registered affected families of North Waziristan and Khyber District.

Director General PDMA Sharif Hussain said that due to certain reasons the delivery of monthly ration to the affected families of North Waziristan and Khyber was suspended after which the provincial government approved cash payment of Rs 8000 to each registered family to meet their expenses.

He said that it was the second installment which had been released and within next two days would be distributed among all the registered affected families.

The DG said that monthly ration assistance was being provided to the affected families to alleviate their financial difficulties to some extent.