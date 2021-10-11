UrduPoint.com

PDMA Releases Rs 248.3m For Displaced Families Of N.Waziristan, Khyber Districts

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 02:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has released Rs 248.3 million under the monthly ration quota for the displaced people (IDPs) of North Waziristan and Khyber districts.

The amount will be provided to the registered and verified affected persons of both districts through a SIM card.

A statement issued from the office of DG PDMA, Sharif Hussain here on Monday said the amount was the fifth and sixth installment for the months of August and September.

It said Rs 8000 would be provided to each family of North Waziristan and Khyber who has not yet returned to their native areas as a ration allowance.

The statement said that funds of Rs 116 million for the month of August will be provided to a total of 14401 families while Rs 132 million for the month of September would be distributed among 16637 affected families including 1936 families in Bakakhel Camp for Temporary Displaced People.

