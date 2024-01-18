Peanuts Sale Rises In Chilly Condition
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2024 | 08:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) The sale of dry fruits, particularly peanuts, is at its peak as the weather has turned chilly due to cold winds. Vendors are seen selling crispy peanuts at every nook and corner.
The poor cannot afford most dry fruits because their prices are beyond their reach, but peanuts are the most popular item among them as their rates are comparatively low and affordable for them.
Talking to this scribe here today a consumer of peanut Shams said that among the dry fruits, peanuts are comparatively cheaper and are, therefore, in the access of common people.
“Now buying dry fruits is not possible for the common man, except peanuts because of their reasonable price,”
Ahmad, a roadside vendor of peanuts in Qasimabad, told this scribe that peanuts were mostly used in the winter season to get relief from cold and argued that due to the normal rates and no price hike why sale of peanuts is in high demand.
According to health experts, peanuts are nutritious and provide necessary energy to the body.
APP/mwq
