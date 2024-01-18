Open Menu

Peanuts Sale Rises In Chilly Condition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2024 | 08:50 PM

Peanuts sale rises in chilly condition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) The sale of dry fruits, particularly peanuts, is at its peak as the weather has turned chilly due to cold winds. Vendors are seen selling crispy peanuts at every nook and corner.

The poor cannot afford most dry fruits because their prices are beyond their reach, but peanuts are the most popular item among them as their rates are comparatively low and affordable for them.

Talking to this scribe here today a consumer of peanut Shams said that among the dry fruits, peanuts are comparatively cheaper and are, therefore, in the access of common people.

“Now buying dry fruits is not possible for the common man, except peanuts because of their reasonable price,”

Ahmad, a roadside vendor of peanuts in Qasimabad, told this scribe that peanuts were mostly used in the winter season to get relief from cold and argued that due to the normal rates and no price hike why sale of peanuts is in high demand.

According to health experts, peanuts are nutritious and provide necessary energy to the body.

APP/mwq

Related Topics

Weather Poor Sale Man Price Qasimabad From

Recent Stories

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not ..

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif

4 hours ago
 China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran a ..

China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions

4 hours ago
 Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation ..

Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran

6 hours ago
 Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terror ..

Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR

6 hours ago
 Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

8 hours ago
 Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: In ..

Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister

10 hours ago
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' a ..

Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

12 hours ago
 SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food man ..

SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area

21 hours ago
 CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely ele ..

CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections

21 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment af ..

Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan