PEC assures free fair by-election in PS-43 Sanghar III

Free and fair elections in a peaceful manner was top priority of the Election Commission, said the Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Sindh Aijaz Anwar Chouhan while assuring a level playing field to all candidates contesting by-election on PS-43 Sanghar III set to be held on February 16

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Free and fair elections in a peaceful manner was top priority of the Election Commission, said the Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Sindh Aijaz Anwar Chouhan while assuring a level playing field to all candidates contesting by-election on PS-43 Sanghar III set to be held on February 16.

Addressing a press conference here Friday PEC Aijaz Anwar Chouhan said that 17 candidates were contesting the by-election on the seat of Sindh Assembly which was vacant due to demise of Jam Madad Ali.

There were 157,210 registered voters including 88,034 males and 69,196 females, Chouhan said adding that 132 polling stations would be set up in which 34 are for women and 34 for the men while 64 polling stations are collective.

He informed that 37 polling stations were declared highly sensitive and 37 as sensitive. Secret cameras would be installed in all the 124 polling booths of highly sensitive polling stations, he added.

A foolproof security plan has been devised under which 1601 police personnel including 98 women cops would perform security duties while assistance of Sindh Rangers would also be available, Chouhan said.

He said that a code of conduct for by-elections had been issued which fixed the size of banners and posters imposed a complete ban on displaying weapons.

The PEC also warned of legal action in case of use of government machinery by any contestant.

Directives had been issued as well regarding use of face masks, hand gloves, sanitizer, and maintaining social distance at the polling stations besides proper fumigation of polling premises by anti-bacterial spray, he concluded.

Earlier, the Provincial Election Commissioner held separate meetings with candidates in contest for PS-43