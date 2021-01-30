UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PEC Assures Free Fair By-election In PS-43 Sanghar III

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 12:12 AM

PEC assures free fair by-election in PS-43 Sanghar III

Free and fair elections in a peaceful manner was top priority of the Election Commission, said the Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Sindh Aijaz Anwar Chouhan while assuring a level playing field to all candidates contesting by-election on PS-43 Sanghar III set to be held on February 16

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Free and fair elections in a peaceful manner was top priority of the Election Commission, said the Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Sindh Aijaz Anwar Chouhan while assuring a level playing field to all candidates contesting by-election on PS-43 Sanghar III set to be held on February 16.

Addressing a press conference here Friday PEC Aijaz Anwar Chouhan said that 17 candidates were contesting the by-election on the seat of Sindh Assembly which was vacant due to demise of Jam Madad Ali.

There were 157,210 registered voters including 88,034 males and 69,196 females, Chouhan said adding that 132 polling stations would be set up in which 34 are for women and 34 for the men while 64 polling stations are collective.

He informed that 37 polling stations were declared highly sensitive and 37 as sensitive. Secret cameras would be installed in all the 124 polling booths of highly sensitive polling stations, he added.

A foolproof security plan has been devised under which 1601 police personnel including 98 women cops would perform security duties while assistance of Sindh Rangers would also be available, Chouhan said.

He said that a code of conduct for by-elections had been issued which fixed the size of banners and posters imposed a complete ban on displaying weapons.

The PEC also warned of legal action in case of use of government machinery by any contestant.

Directives had been issued as well regarding use of face masks, hand gloves, sanitizer, and maintaining social distance at the polling stations besides proper fumigation of polling premises by anti-bacterial spray, he concluded.

Earlier, the Provincial Election Commissioner held separate meetings with candidates in contest for PS-43

Related Topics

Election Assembly Sindh Rangers Police Election Commission Of Pakistan Pakistan Engineering Council Sanghar February Women All Government Top PS-43

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed: UAE remains committed to workin ..

16 minutes ago

Indian government predicts 11% growth for 2021-22

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Zayed underlines importance of preservi ..

2 hours ago

WHO Hopes to Issue Emergency Use Listing for Astra ..

3 minutes ago

SEC Says Monitoring Stocks Volatility Amid Private ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan to continue raising voice for oppressed K ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.