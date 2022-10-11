PEMRA CoC Islamabad meeting held

A meeting of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Council of Complaints (CoC) Islamabad was held here on Tuesday. The meeting was chaired by Syed Muhammad Ali Bukhari at its regional office, said a press release issued here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :A meeting of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Council of Complaints (CoC) Islamabad was held here on Tuesday. The meeting was chaired by Syed Muhammad Ali Bukhari at its regional office, said a press release issued here.

The meeting was attended by its members Mazhar Barlas, Naeem Khan, Talat Azeem, Nighat Saeed, Batool Zain and Regional Director/ Secretary CoC Saeed Ahmed Soomro.