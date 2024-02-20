Open Menu

Peshawar-Chitral Road Closed To Traffic After Heavy Snow In Dir Upper

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Peshawar-Chitral road closed to traffic after heavy snow in Dir Upper

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The Peshawar-Chitral road has been closed to all kinds of vehicular traffic due to heavy snow on the Dir Upper side of the highway.

According to a statement issued here from the District Administration of Chitral on Tuesday, people especially tourists are advised to avoid visiting the area due to the closure of the roads. The area has received around 26 inches of snow resulting in the closure of roads for traffic whereas the road is clear at the Chitral site, it added.

District administration officials and Chitral levies personnel have reached the site for rescue of people stranded in heavy snow.

Deputy Commissioner Lower Chitral, Muhammad Imran Khan is supervising the rescue operation. While on Dir side, Additional Assistant Commissioner, Dr. Muhammad Ali is present and inspecting road clearance activities.

National Highway Authority (NHA) has brought its machinery which is busy in the removal of snow to open the road for traffic at the earliest.

