Peshawar Electric Supply Company notifies power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ):Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Wednesday notified power suspension from various grids stations of the province, on January 16 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on January 16 from 8 AM to 6 PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Jamrud-Transmission line connected feeders and 11 KV Mohmand Steel, FF Steel feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Grid Station on January 16 from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 7,11,12 feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on January 16 from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad Old, Ring Road, HMC, Taj Abad, Canal Town, Malakandher, Regi, Agriculture, Campus feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Dalazak Grid Station on January 16 from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Dalazak feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 220 KV Shahibagh Grid Station on January 16 from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV New Naguman, Khazana, Takhtabad feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sakh Chashma Grid Station on January 16 from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Industrial Naguman, Haryana 1, Daudzai 1,2, Khazana , KSM, Old Naguman feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on January 16 from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Urmer, Baghbanan, Chamkani, ChughalPura feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rehaman Baba Grid Station on January 16 from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Urmer 2, New HazarKhani, Pahando Baba, Ring Road, Kachori, Phando Road 2, Surizai, Yakatooth, Chairman Dafftar feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 220 KV Mardan Grid Station on January 16 from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Muhabat Abad, Gujar Gari, Nisata Road, Charsadda Road, PRC, Sheikh Maltoon, Rashakai, Ahmad Abad, City 2, Rural 1, New Toru, Bank Road, Baghe e Iram, Nawa Kale, Eid Gah feeders will face inconvenience.