Peshawar Traders Call On PM Advisor

Sat 16th January 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :A delegation of Peshawar traders called on Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce and Industry, Razak Daud and informed him about problems being faced by local traders.

The delegation was led by President Peshawar Chamber Muhammad Adnan Jalil, said a release issued here on Saturday. The PM advisor was briefed about the issues of traders and problem being faced by them due to impact of some unfavorable conditions.

The delegation suggested introduction of a single and well planned tax system keeping in view high inflation.

They said that traders' community is ready to pay taxes but system should be made simple with a designated authority to collect tax.

Delegation said that working of government institutions including FBR, EOBI and social security should be streamlined to decrease problems of traders and stakeholders.

The delegation also discussed about expo centre for better environment and demanded land for Peshawar Chamber.

Speaking on the occasion, Razaq Daud lauded the sacrifices of Peshawar traders for establishment of peace and said that their issues would be resolved on priority basis.

PM advisor also accepted invitation of Adnan Jalil to visit Peshawar Chamber and also assured cooperation to address problems of traders.

