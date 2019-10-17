Petition seeking action against Sindh CM in Ghotki by polls case rejected

Election Commission (EC) has rejected the petition seeking action against Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Murad Ali Shah in Ghotki by polls case

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th October, 2019) Election Commission (EC) has rejected the petition seeking action against Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Murad Ali Shah in Ghotki by polls case.The EC took up the case for hearing on Thursday.EC rejected the petition filed by PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh being not persuaded.

CM Sindh was charged with violating code of conduct in NA-205 Ghotki by polls.Aleem Adil Sheikh had requested the court to initiate action against Saeed Ghani and other ministers as well.A 3-member commission presided over by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sardar Muhammad Raza heard the case.No one appeared on behalf of Haleem Adil Sheikh to pursue the case.