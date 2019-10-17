UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Petition Seeking Action Against Sindh CM In Ghotki By Polls Case Rejected

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 04:06 PM

Petition seeking action against Sindh CM in Ghotki by polls case rejected

Election Commission (EC) has rejected the petition seeking action against Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Murad Ali Shah in Ghotki by polls case

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th October, 2019) Election Commission (EC) has rejected the petition seeking action against Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Murad Ali Shah in Ghotki by polls case.The EC took up the case for hearing on Thursday.EC rejected the petition filed by PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh being not persuaded.

CM Sindh was charged with violating code of conduct in NA-205 Ghotki by polls.Aleem Adil Sheikh had requested the court to initiate action against Saeed Ghani and other ministers as well.A 3-member commission presided over by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sardar Muhammad Raza heard the case.No one appeared on behalf of Haleem Adil Sheikh to pursue the case.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Chief Election Commissioner Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Ghotki Murad Ali Shah Court NA-205

Recent Stories

Prince William, his wife Kate visit Badshahi Mosqu ..

11 minutes ago

Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) to equip te ..

12 minutes ago

Turkish President Erdoghan's visit to Pakistan pos ..

31 minutes ago

FBR seeks details from exchange companies about th ..

5 minutes ago

EU, Vietnam Sign Crisis Management, Defense Cooper ..

5 minutes ago

First ever Gwadar Sand Art Competition on Nov 3

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.