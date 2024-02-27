PFA All Set To Launch ‘Eat Safe; Healthy Kids Campaign’
Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2024 | 07:08 PM
As per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) is all set to launch the ‘Eat Safe; Healthy Kids Campaign’ in private and public schools of Punjab from March 1
PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid said that the campaign aims to educate school-going children about making nutritious food choices right from childhood. The PFA team consisting of expert nutritionists will also give guidance on it to teachers and parents.
He said that PFA will launch this campaign from the National Nutrition Month of March across the districts of the Punjab province step by step. He said that the authority will encourage children to eat healthy food through painting, drawing and storytelling.
Moreover, PFA will also target school-going children for their medical screening and nutrition training. He said that the teams will conduct medical tests of children and employees regarding body mass index, weight, skeletal muscle mass and height free of cost. He further said teachers and parents will also be trained to eat healthy and nutritious food daily for the good health of children.
Muhammad Asim said that promoting a healthy lifestyle is the top priority of the Punjab Food Authority. He said that PFA will ensure the availability of nutritious food everywhere from street food to school canteens for children. “If today's children are healthy, tomorrow's future will be bright,” he said.
