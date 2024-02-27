Open Menu

PFA All Set To Launch ‘Eat Safe; Healthy Kids Campaign’

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2024 | 07:08 PM

PFA all set to launch ‘Eat Safe; Healthy Kids Campaign’

As per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) is all set to launch the ‘Eat Safe; Healthy Kids Campaign’ in private and public schools of Punjab from March 1

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) As per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) is all set to launch the ‘Eat Safe; Healthy kids Campaign’ in private and public schools of Punjab from March 1.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid said that the campaign aims to educate school-going children about making nutritious food choices right from childhood. The PFA team consisting of expert nutritionists will also give guidance on it to teachers and parents.

He said that PFA will launch this campaign from the National Nutrition Month of March across the districts of the Punjab province step by step. He said that the authority will encourage children to eat healthy food through painting, drawing and storytelling.

Moreover, PFA will also target school-going children for their medical screening and nutrition training. He said that the teams will conduct medical tests of children and employees regarding body mass index, weight, skeletal muscle mass and height free of cost. He further said teachers and parents will also be trained to eat healthy and nutritious food daily for the good health of children.

Muhammad Asim said that promoting a healthy lifestyle is the top priority of the Punjab Food Authority. He said that PFA will ensure the availability of nutritious food everywhere from street food to school canteens for children. “If today's children are healthy, tomorrow's future will be bright,” he said.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Punjab March All From Top Weight (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Murad Ali Shah sworn in as Sindh CM for third term

Murad Ali Shah sworn in as Sindh CM for third term

8 minutes ago
 EU leaders wary after Macron doesn't rule out West ..

EU leaders wary after Macron doesn't rule out Western troops in Ukraine

7 minutes ago
 ATC remands lawyer in police custody in locking ju ..

ATC remands lawyer in police custody in locking judge case

7 minutes ago
 Mother of three abducted

Mother of three abducted

7 minutes ago
 China's national political advisory body holds lea ..

China's national political advisory body holds leadership meeting

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner for comprehensive strategy to control ..

Commissioner for comprehensive strategy to control prices

13 minutes ago
Two more matches decided in cricket tourney

Two more matches decided in cricket tourney

13 minutes ago
 DWFB releases Rs.20.303m funds for 500 applicants

DWFB releases Rs.20.303m funds for 500 applicants

13 minutes ago
 VC Women University inspects ongoing exams

VC Women University inspects ongoing exams

13 minutes ago
 Jordan keens to expand trade relations with Pakist ..

Jordan keens to expand trade relations with Pakistan: Envoy

24 minutes ago
 Awareness session on “Benefits of Edible Oil For ..

Awareness session on “Benefits of Edible Oil Fortification” held

24 minutes ago
 Dutch drug kingpin gets life for leading 'murder o ..

Dutch drug kingpin gets life for leading 'murder organization'

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan