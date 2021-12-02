PFA discards 502 kg tainted honey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday discarded 502 kg fake honey and unwholesome food during the crackdown against fake honey producing units.

According to spokesperson for PFA here, the food safety team closed down a fake honey manufacturing unit in Landa Bazar area and discarded 502 kg of adulterated honey and raw material.

PFA also seized substandard sugar, glucose, rose petals, hazardous chemicals, gas cylinders, packing material and empty bottles during the raid.

PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Nissoana said that the purpose of the crackdown was to ensure provision of quality and adulteration-free honey in the market. He said that PFA took action against the unit for producing adulterated honey with harmful chemicals, sugar syrup, non-food graded colours and other prohibited ingredients.

The provincial food regulatory body was taking strict and indiscriminate actions against adulterators and counterfeiters by following the directions of Chief Minister Punjab, he added.