PFA Disposes Off 4000 Liters Adulterated Milk

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 02:12 PM

PFA disposes off 4000 liters adulterated milk

Punjab Food authority (PFA) raided and seized 4000 liters adulterated milk which was disposed off

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab food authority (PFA) raided and seized 4000 liters adulterated milk which was disposed off.

The dairy safety team of PFA raided at Qureshi chowk and caught vehicles loaded with adulterated milk.

The milk was checked through CDR test which proved adulterated with mixing of water and detergents.

The team disposed off the 4000 liters milk.

According to Director General PFA, the raids were carried out on daily basis against adulteration mafia for provision of quality milk to citizens.

APP /kmr-sak

