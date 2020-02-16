PFA seals spurious soft drinks factory

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a factory producing fake carbonated drinks of different brands and discarded 2026 liters ready spurious drinks during a raid in Korol Pind, here on Sunday.

Acting on a tip off, the food safety team under the supervision of its Director General Irfan Memon conducted a raid on a factory and caught workers red-handed.

He said that PFA sealed a factory by rooting out 10000 fake bottle lids, 620 empty bottles, six gas cylinders, filling machine, mixing machine, chemicals, loose colours and a huge quantity of fake labels.

During the raid, PFA disposed of 5000 liters fake drinks base, 870 liters Coca Cola, 652 liters 7 Up, 285 liters Dew, 130 liters Mirinda and 89 liters Sprite.

Meanwhile, PFA has registered a casein the concerned police station.

against the accused on account of adulteration and forgery.

The director general said that fake drinks were being manufactured by using artificial sweeteners, saccharine, chemicals, loose colours and contaminated water.

Besides, the authority took action against them over the use of non-food grade drums, stagnant water in the premises and worst condition of hygiene, as well as, administration of the factory was also failed to produce medical certificates.

Irfan Memon said that fake bottles were supplied to the local shops in the city and its surroundings.

He said that the use of spurious drinks which prepared without formula led to stomach ulcer, cancer and other diseases.

He said that the Punjab Food Authority was doing work day and night under the zero-tolerancepolicy against food adulterators and counterfeiters in Punjab.