PFMA rejects ban of Punjab on wheat supply to KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) here on Sunday said that banning wheat supply on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by the government of Punjab is unacceptable and such steps would be challenged at all forums.

Chairing a meeting of the Executive Body of Pakistan Flour Mills Association, Chairman of the PFMA Sabir Ahmed Bangash said that Punjab province has started banning the supply of wheat to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which is not justified at any level. All these restrictions are unconstitutional and illegal, Bangash said.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government should take stern notice of these restrictions. These sanctions are a gross violation as far as the right of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its people is concerned, he concluded. He said such banning of the Punjab government would be challenged at all forums.

Divisional Senior Vice Chairman and senior leaders of the Association attended the meeting. Flour Mills Association Group Leader Muhammad Naeem Butt was also present on the occasion.