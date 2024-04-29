Open Menu

PHA Flora Festival Concludes

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The Flora Festival in connection with "Jashan e Baharan" organized by the

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) concluded here on Monday.

Ustad Kale Khan and Sultan Dholi among other artistes presented their

performance.

Speaking on the occasion, PHA Director General Tauqeer Haider Kazmi appreciated the

practical efforts of the PHA in organizing and providing recreational activities to

people in a safe environment.

Haider Kazmi said the PHA was continuing to take measures to provide

facilities to people in a calm and safe environment.

