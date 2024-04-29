PHA Flora Festival Concludes
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 03:30 PM
Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The Flora Festival in connection with "Jashan e Baharan" organized by the
Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) concluded here on Monday.
Ustad Kale Khan and Sultan Dholi among other artistes presented their
performance.
Speaking on the occasion, PHA Director General Tauqeer Haider Kazmi appreciated the
practical efforts of the PHA in organizing and providing recreational activities to
people in a safe environment.
Haider Kazmi said the PHA was continuing to take measures to provide
facilities to people in a calm and safe environment.
