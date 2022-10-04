UrduPoint.com

PHA To Start Plantation At Shalimar Garden

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2022 | 08:56 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), in collaboration with Punjab Archeology department, is going to start rehabilitation and plantation work to enhance the beauty of Shalimar Garden.

PHA Director General Zeeshan Javed made these remarks during a visit to Shalimar Garden along with Director of Archeology Department Malik Maqsood, here on Tuesday.

The DG along with Archeology Director reviewed the condition of the Garden and directed the Architect and Horticuture Director to make a report regarding plantation in the historical garden soon.

He said that joint efforts are needed to revive the beauty of the provincial capital therefore PHA is working with other departments to make the city green. He added that Shalimar Garden is historical heritage of Mugal era which would be preserved at any cost.

