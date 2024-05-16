Open Menu

Student Councils Aim To Nurture Leadership Qualities Among Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2024 | 09:39 PM

Student councils aim to nurture leadership qualities among students

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair Thursday emphasized that the student councils aimed to nurture leadership qualities among male and female student

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair Thursday emphasized that the student councils aimed to nurture leadership qualities among male and female students.

He expressed these views while reviewing the student council election process at Government Girls High School Jhang Sadar, the DC highlighted that elections were underway across 643 elementary and high schools in the district.

The voting process would elect four office bearers, including a president and general secretary.

These councils would assist school administrations in implementing educational calendars and organizing co-curricular activities effectively.

Related Topics

Election Student Male Jhang Government

Recent Stories

2-day conference on Mevlana Rumi & Sultan Bahoo co ..

2-day conference on Mevlana Rumi & Sultan Bahoo concludes

23 minutes ago
 Cadaver dissection course held at PIMS

Cadaver dissection course held at PIMS

4 minutes ago
 Govt committed to improve citizens' health status

Govt committed to improve citizens' health status

23 minutes ago
 Alternate Executive Directors ADB calls on Finance ..

Alternate Executive Directors ADB calls on Finance Minister

30 minutes ago
 'Rappers and yodellers': Nagelsmann strikes balanc ..

'Rappers and yodellers': Nagelsmann strikes balance in Euro 2024 squad

4 minutes ago
 Russia expels UK defence attache in tit-for-tat mo ..

Russia expels UK defence attache in tit-for-tat move

4 minutes ago
Cut in petrol prices: transport companies announce ..

Cut in petrol prices: transport companies announce 10pc reduction in fares

5 minutes ago
 DG SFA attends "Pakistan Baking Summit" as guest o ..

DG SFA attends "Pakistan Baking Summit" as guest of honour

24 minutes ago
 Engr Amir Muqam directs finalization PC-1 Gilgit B ..

Engr Amir Muqam directs finalization PC-1 Gilgit Baltistan Council Secretariat O ..

24 minutes ago
 MD SITE announces Rs.3.2b package for infrastructu ..

MD SITE announces Rs.3.2b package for infrastructure improvement

24 minutes ago
 IHC disposes of case regarding price of roti, naan

IHC disposes of case regarding price of roti, naan

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves surge ove ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves surge over $ 14.62 billion

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan