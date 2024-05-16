Student Councils Aim To Nurture Leadership Qualities Among Students
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2024 | 09:39 PM
JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair Thursday emphasized that the student councils aimed to nurture leadership qualities among male and female students.
He expressed these views while reviewing the student council election process at Government Girls High School Jhang Sadar, the DC highlighted that elections were underway across 643 elementary and high schools in the district.
The voting process would elect four office bearers, including a president and general secretary.
These councils would assist school administrations in implementing educational calendars and organizing co-curricular activities effectively.
