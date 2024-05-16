Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) A District and Sessions Court on Thursday awarded nine years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.

According to a police spokesman, the accused Umer Awais was found guilty of possessing 1,530 grams of hashish and was arrested by Rawat police in 2023.

After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defense and prosecution counsels, the judge also imposed a fine of Rs 200,000 on the convict.